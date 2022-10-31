KC Winter Gala Set For December 10

The Kaskaskia College Foundation is hosting its KC Royale-themed winter gala Saturday, December 10 at the Aviston American Legion Hall.

Proceeds will be used to support Kaskaskia College students, and in part, they will benefit underserved students in the KC Now program.

The gala will feature dinner, drinks, casino game play, and silent and live auctions.

To purchase tickets to the event, visit Kaskaskia.edu/winter-gala.

Sponsors are still being accepted. If interested, call Holly Sallee, executive director of development, at 545-3069.