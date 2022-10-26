KPD Board Offers Director New Contract, Approves Trailer

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday night as a committee and took action on a couple of items. It was unanimously approved to offer a new contract to Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein.

The board is now waiting for Sauerwein’s response and the contract will once again be brought up at the board’s November 14 meeting. He told the board this week that while his current contract officially expires November 1, he has no problem waiting until that meeting to address the new one.

The board approved the purchase of an equipment trailer for the KPD maintenance department.

It will be obtained from Kupp Trailer of Bartelso for $11,646. Sauerwein told the board the 16,000-pound trailer is large enough to handle any of the equipment the district owns.