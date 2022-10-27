Lawsuit Filed In County Zoning Case

A lawsuit has been filed in a Bond County zoning case by Larry and Cynthia Sayler of rural Greenville.

Named as defendants are the Zoning Board of Appeals of Bond County and Brad Criner, the county’s zoning board administrator.

The suit states more than 25 years ago, the Saylers purchased a five-acre parcel along Country Club Lane. The suit alleges at the time, the county’s zoning administrator, not Criner, said they could build a second home on the property. The land was purchased with a mobile home and detached garage on it.

In 1997, after purchasing the property, the Saylers obtained a Certificate of Zoning Compliance and a building permit to construct their own home on the property.

The lawsuit alleges this August, Criner sent the plaintiffs a corrective action order requiring they remove one of the homes when they sell the property.

The Saylers appealed the order to the zoning board and last month the appeal was denied.

The lawsuit alleges recent actions by the Zoning Board of Appeals were improper because adequate notice of the board’s meeting was not given, and one interested party was not notified of the zoning hearing.

It’s also alleged the county did not follow proper procedure, in addition to making a decision that was contrary to Illinois law.

The lawsuit, filed for the plaintiffs by their attorney Mark Sargis, alleges the zoning board has not yet taken final action on the appeal, and asks the court to send the matter back to the zoning administrator and zoning board to hold a public hearing in compliance with the county zoning ordinance and Illinois law.