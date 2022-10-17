Library Announces Coloring Contest For Kids

The Greenville Public Library is hosting a coloring contest for children.

Library Director Jo Keillor said kids up to age 13 are welcome to participate. They just need to ask library staff for the color sheet for their group. There’s one for 0-6; one for 7-10; and one for 11-13. They can be turned in between October 19 and November 9. The artists name and contact information should be written on a separate sheet of paper, so judges can’t tell who colored it. One winner in each age group will win a prize.

More information is available by calling the library at 664-3115.