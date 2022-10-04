Library Participating In State Passport Program

The Greenville Public Library is once again participating in the Illinois library passport program.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the Fourth Annual Library Crawl will take place throughout the month of October. You can pick up a passport from the library and take it to as many participating libraries as you’d like. If you get stamps from at least five libraries, return your passport to the Greenville Public Library by November 10th to win a free book from the library’s stash.

Click below to hear her comments:

For more information about the program, call the Greenville Public Library at 664-3115.