Meth Charges Filed Against Keyesport Woman

Nicole A. Sugg, age 32, of Keyesport, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with two Class X drug charges.

The charges are the result of a September 30 traffic stop made by a Bond County deputy.

Sugg is charged with methamphetamine trafficking and unlawful methamphetamine delivery, both Class X felonies. Her bail was set at $250,000, but she can be released by posting 10 percent of that amount in cash.

The trafficking charge alleges Sugg brought more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, but not more than 400 grams of the drug into Illinois for the purpose of delivering it to another. If convicted of the offense, the defendant faces imprisonment of not less than 18 years, nor more than 80 years, and a maximum fine of $200,000.

The methamphetamine delivery charge alleges Sugg possessed the same amount of a substance containing methamphetamine with the intent of delivering it to another.

The range of sentence for a conviction on that charge is nine to 40 years in prison.

An attorney has been appointed for the defendant.