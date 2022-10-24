MG FFA Soil Judging Results

Five members from the Mulberry Grove FFA competed in the Soil Judging CDE at Kaskaskia College in Centralia on October 12.

The team consisted of Addison Hebenstreit, Megan Schewe, Megan Mollett, Micah Greenwood, and Aaron Cook.

1st place team was St. Elmo with 1,123 points; 2nd place team was Mulberry Grove with 1,068 points; and 3rd place team was Brownstown with 1,059 points.

Individually, Megan Schewe took 6th place with 364 points; Addison Hebenstreit took 7th, also with 364; and Aaron Cook placed 10th with 340 points.