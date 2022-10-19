MG Unit 1 School Board Fills Positions, Updates Calendar

The Mulberry Grove unit 1 Board of Education filled two positions during its meeting Monday evening.

Emily Knebel was approved as junior high school cheerleading volunteer coach and Austin Burkhart was hired as junior high assistant boys’ basketball coach.

Superintendent Casie Bowman advised the board of a couple of bills, which were approved. Bowman explained that both sewer pumps went out and the replacement cost was about $2300. In addition to the sewer pumps, $9000 dollars were spent on new floor cleaning machines, which Bowman says are working great.

The superintendent reported she has applied for a state maintenance grant, but has heard nothing on it. She has been in discussions with an architect regarding school building exterior doors and heating/air conditioning needs.

The school calendar was updated for next spring. Bowman reported a half-day training for teachers had been scheduled for March 10, but it has been moved to March 4.

The superintendent told the board the Illinois State Board of Education is promoting mentoring for new principals. Mentoring is being offered by the local Regional Office of Education Number 3.

The Unit 1 board passed a motion for new Elementary School Principal Chad Nelson to attend the mentoring program.