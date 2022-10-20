Mike Mueller On Bike Trip Across Part Of US

Mike Mueller of Greenville spent three months this past summer bicycling across the United States.

On Sunday’s WGEL Public Affairs show, the second part of an interview with Mike will air.

Mike said he pedaled through several states to get to the Pacific Ocean. Mueller said he hopped on an Amtrak in St. Louis, then travelled to Chicago, then Washington, D.C. From there, he boarded a plane with his bike to the east coast–Virginia–where he began biking west. He made it to his destination, Astoria, Oregon, on August 10th.

For more details, listen below:

He was asked what he learned about people on the trip. Mueller raved about how great and amazing people are; he explained how they go out of their own way to help–so much so that Mueller said that a full other interview would be needed to due these peoples’ stories justice. Mueller explained that everyday on his 3 month journey, his faith in humanity was being restored, due to the constant hospitality and altruism he was experiencing. He said it was overwhelming.

Click below to hear the full clip:

The second part of Mike Mueller’s interview will be presented on Public Affairs this Sunday, following the local noon news.