Milk Truck Overturns, Eastbound I-70 Shut Down For Hours

At approximately 6:10 Saturday morning, Greenville Firefighters and RuralMed EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a semi tanker that had overturned on eastbound I-70 near the 41 mile marker.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found all eastbound lanes blocked on the bridge, spanning the CSXT Railroad, with traffic at a standstill.

Firefighters located the driver, who had removed himself from the overturned semi. He told authorities he was not injured in the accident. The trailer suffered severe damage, releasing a large volume of milk across the entire bridge deck.

Firefighters secured the semi of immediate hazards while EMTs evaluated the driver.

Illinois State Police, Greenville Police, and IDOT personnel routed traffic onto Rt. 40 to bypass the accident.

Milk was being released onto the CSXT Railroad tracks below the bridge where the accident occurred. Trains were temporarily stopped while railroad officials examined the scene. Trains were allowed to resume.

Once the semi was successfully removed, cleanup work began, and the interstate was re-opened at a reduced speed. Cleanup wrapped around 11 AM as IDOT and ISP officials remained on scene to evaluate the guardrail and bridge surface. All lanes were open a short time later.

Officers with the Greenville Fire Protection District expressed their thanks to all responding agencies and companies.