Modular Home Destroyed By Fire In Pocahontas

A modular home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning in Pocahontas.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL the department was alerted to the blaze, in the 900 block of Cullom Street, at 5 AM. Upon their arrival, crews found the home – which was unoccupied at the time – fully engulfed in flames.

Greenville and Grantfork fire personnel provided mutual aid and crews were on the scene for about 3 hours. No injuries were reported.

The home was a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the Illinois State Fire Marshal expected to visit early next week.

