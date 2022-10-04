New Ambulance Purchased For County Fleet

Members of the Bond County Board, meeting as the Special Service District Board last week, purchased a new ambulance for the fleet.

Upon the recommendation of the ambulance service provider, Rural Med, a 2022 ambulance was approved at a cost of about $100,000. It is believed the new unit could be received in the next two weeks.

The new ambulance will replace a 2012 one, which has been used third in the fleet. The other two ambulances are 2018 and 2019 models.

The county has a contract with Rural Med to provide ambulance services and provides the ambulances and other equipment, using property taxes paid to the SSD fund.