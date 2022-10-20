New Faculty Art Exhibition At KC

The KC Art Program is hosting a new exhibition featuring the collection of various artworks throughout the years for each individual artist. The exhibit will run through October 31 in the Dr. Dee and Sue Boswell Art Gallery, which is free and open to the public from 8:00 a.m. -3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Most of the exhibit focuses on non-objective art with content and context being the main emphasis in viewing the art. While ceramics, jewelry, and printmaking can be thought of more as a craft medium. The artwork shown in the Boswell Gallery represents a contemporary, informed, abstracted and highly personal expression.

Artists include:

Kathleen Janvier holds a Bachelors of Fine Arts degree from University of Georgia with a concentration in jewelry/metals and a Master of Fine Arts in Metalsmithing from Cranbrook Academy of Art. She also holds a BA in English from the University of Georgia. Kathleen is currently teaching ART 105 online and hybrid.

Steven Foutch holds a Bachelors of Fine Arts from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a concentration in printmaking and also holds a Master of Fine Arts in printmaking from the University of Notre Dame. Steven will be teaching our ART 113 Graphic Design online this Spring of 2023.

Tim Wight holds Bachelors of Art from Greenville University with concentration in sculpture/ceramics and also holds and Master of Fine Arts in Ceramics from Lindenwood University.