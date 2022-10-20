New Positions For FNB Staff

The FNB Community Bank’s President and CEO Nike Radliff announces two employees are now in new positions.

Sarah Phelps is the new vice president of compliance and risk officer. Jerry Shukar has moved into the position of chief risk officer.

Phelps has been associated with the bank’s lending department since May of 2010. As the risk officer and vice president of compliance, she will develop, implement and administer the bank’s compliance and risk management programs, conducting and participating in audits, trainings and research issues.

Shukar enters the chief risk officer position with over 40 years of experience in the technology industry. His career at The FNB Community Bank, in the information systems department, began in 2002.

In his new job, Shukar will establish and direct the strategic vision, long-term goals, policies and procedures for the bank’s risk and compliance departments.

Both Phelps and Shukar will be involved with ensuring policies and procedures comply with appropriate laws and regulations.