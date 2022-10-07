Passenger In Fatal Crash Identified

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified an Alton, IL youth who lost her life following a double-fatal motor vehicle crash on October 5, near Hamel at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140.

She was identified as 17 year old Ciara Renee Macon.

Macon was pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner’s Office Wednesday at 8:41 AM. She was an occupant in a 2016 Nissan Rogue that was struck on the passenger side by a semi-tractor trailer. Macon’s grandmother, Sheila M. Macon, was also pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to aid in determining the cause of death.

The case remains under active investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.