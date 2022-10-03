Perfect Fall Weather Saturday For Apple Day

The weather was great for Saturday’s Recovery Fest and Apple Day in downtown Greenville.

Jes Adam, who was coordinating his final event as City of Greenville Tourism director, told Jeff Leidel it was a success. He said there was a big crowd and there was a lot going on. There were many cars in the car show and there was a lot of good music. The response to the Recovery Fest was good and the chili cook-off had a good reception. He said the event combined several pre-existing events into one, and he expressed his thanks to everyone who made it happen.

In the vendor area, there were many pumpkins on display to purchase for the fall season, and other vendors sold various items such as paintings and crafts. Several information booths were set up for the Recovery Fest and by other organizations.

The kids were able to have fun on inflatables.