Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer will attend a Town Hall session Wednesday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kaskaskia College Vandalia Education Center.

The 54th District senator will be joined by Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison and Fayette County Sheriff David Russell to talk about the Safe-T Act and changes coming to the criminal justice system.

The conversation will center on the Act and what it will mean for public safety.