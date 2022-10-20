Pro Life Rally Held On Courthouse Lawn

Approximately 50 people attended Saturday’s pro-life rally on the Bond County Courthouse lawn.

The Celebration of Life event was in support of the recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

One of the speakers was Brenda Harris from the Bond County Pregnancy Support Center.

She was followed by Kathy Reu of Greenville, who has been involved in pro-life activities for many years. She said the Pregnancy Support Center is an important resource. Reu said having for pro-life options in our towns are such a blessing. Reu finished by urging pro-lifers to continue their support.

For more information, listen below:

Barb Schaufelberger was emcee. Also speaking was State Representative Charles Meier.

Bond County Right To Life has been in existence for many years and during the program, Guy and Dorothy Knight of Greenville were credited for starting the group.