Students and teachers in Bond County schools are commemorating Red Ribbon Week this week.

The theme is “Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free” with the goal of being the best you can be by living a drug-free life.

Monday was a day for everyone to wear red while Tuesday was crazy mismatched clothes day.

Students will be wearing pajamas to school on Wednesday, and Thursday is Super Hero Day.

Friday’s theme is team up against drugs, with everyone urged to wear their favorite team jersey or t-shirt.