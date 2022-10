The Bond County Senior Center in Greenville is hosting a flu immunization clinic on Wednesday, October 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Staff members of the Bond County Health Department will be administering the vaccine.

Flu shots are being offered to senior center volunteers and Bond County senior citizens. Insurance cards will be needed to receive the shot at no cost. If no insurance card is provided, the cost will be $30 for those under age 65.

Medicare is accepted for those over 65.