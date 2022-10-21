Senior Center Trivia Night October 28

The Bond County Senior Center is hosting a Halloween Trivia Night fundraiser Friday, October 28.

Senior Center Executive Director Melissa Marti said the event will be at the Greenville VFW. Doors open at 6 PM and food will be available for purchase. Anyone can purchase food, even if you’re not participating in the trivia night. Trivia begins at 7 PM. Teams consist of 5 to 10 people with a fee of $100 per team. There will be prizes for the Best Dressed Team, Best Dressed Individual, and the top three competitors.

Marti advised proceeds from the event will be used for senior meals. She said seniors pay $4 a day for meals and many can’t afford that. Funds raised Friday will pay for some home-delivered meals and dine-in meals. She said the senior center doesn’t refuse anyone a meal if they can’t pay.

To register a team, contact the senior center at 664-1465.