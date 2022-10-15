September Police & Public Works Reports

Employees in the City of Greenville Public Works Department remained busy in September.

The monthly reports indicates 446 man hours were spent with grass mowing, tree trimming and removal, weed spraying, and brush pick-up.

163 hours were spent on storm sewer repair and maintenance while 115 hours were used for shoulder and ditch work.

Other man hour totals included 84 for utility line locating, 79 for water-related matters, 63 for sanitary sewer jetting and smoke testing, 60 for catch basin cleaning, 54 for street sign maintenance, 40 for fire hydrant matters, 20 for street sweeping, and 11 for street patching.

The September report of activities by the Greenville Police Department shows 15 arrests being made.

Eight warrants were served on individuals. There were also five misdemeanor arrests and two on felony charges.

Officers issued six traffic and two ordinance violation tickets during the month.

Police provided one motorist assist and checked on 13 burglar alarms.