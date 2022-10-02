Smithboro Shed Destroyed By Fire

On Friday, at around 2:30 PM, the Smithboro Fire Protection District was dispatched to a shed fire in the 1700 block of Route 40, east of Smithboro.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the shed fully involved and already starting to collapse. Greenville and Mulberry Grove Fire Districts provided mutual aid. Firefighters were on scene for about 2.5 hours. The shed was a total loss. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was undetermined but is under investigation.

Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs said the fire was not called in until it was already fully involved. He said multiple people later reported that they drove by the area of the fire, did not call it in, and later said they suspected something was wrong by the smoke.

Chief Briggs told WGEL early notification of fires can help preserve property and save lives. He said if you suspect something is burning and it is not supposed to be, don’t be afraid to call it in. Heavy black smoke is a good indication that something is burning that isn’t supposed to. Briggs emphasized that every department in the county will send someone out to investigate any reports.