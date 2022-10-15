Space Heater Causes House Fire In Pocahontas

An electric space heater was the cause of a fire early this (Friday) morning in Pocahontas.

Firefighters were paged to the 900 block of Cullom Street in Pocahontas at 12:18 AM. Pocahontas Fire Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL upon their arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the structure.

Greenville fire personnel provided mutual aid at the scene. While the entire house sustained smoke damage, the fire and water damage was mostly confined to the living room where the blaze started.

Lindley said crews were on the scene for about an hour and a half and no one was injured.