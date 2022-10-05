Special Service District Tax Rate & Levy Unchanged

The Bond County Special Service Ambulance District Board met Tuesday morning to take care of financial matters for the next fiscal year.

The figures are exactly the same as for this year.

The property tax rate remains at 10 cents and the tax levy was set at $110,000.

The budget and appropriations ordinance shows $110,000 available, and expenditures of $20,000 for insurance and maintenance, $3,000 for professional fees and services, and $70,000 for ambulance and fire district equipment.

All three ordinances were approved on votes of 5-0.