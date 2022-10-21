State Recognizes Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is reminding residents of ways to avoid cyber risks.

“Electronic devices keep us connected to the world and provide a gateway to many essential services,” said DoIT Secretary & State CIO Jennifer Ricker. “By utilizing cybersecurity best practices and maintaining awareness of malicious cyber techniques, residents can better protect their personal information online.”

How can I keep my data safe?

Password protection is the single most important thing you can do to keep your data safe.

Use a unique password for each account.

Do not include your name, your kids’ names or pets’ names in any password.

Avoid using known information about you in your passwords.

Use a combination of upper and lowercase characters.

Keep your Internet browser and operating system up to date with the latest versions.

Be cautious about any online offers.

Monitor your online bank and credit accounts for unauthorized or suspicious spending.

Talk with your family about the importance of cybersecurity.

What is phishing?

Phishing is a technique used to get your personal information by email, websites or phone. Phishing is an attempt to dishonestly gather personal information from you or to install malicious software on your device.

To avoid becoming a victim of phishing:

If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

Delete emails asking for personal information and block the sender.

Do not visit websites that may attempt to install malicious software.

Never give personal information to anyone over the phone or online.

For more cybersecurity tips, visit www.ready.gov/cybersecurity.