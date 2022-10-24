Structure & Field Fire In Mulberry Grove

Mulberry Grove firefighters responded to a report of a field fire, possibly involving a combine, Sunday at 9:46 PM in the 1800 block of Old Park Ave. Greenville and Keyesport fire personnel provided mutual aid.

Upon arrival, crews found the blaze was actually in an unoccupied house and had spread to a cut corn field across the road.

The cause of the fire is unknown, pending investigation by the State Fire Marshal and Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District.

The home was a total loss and around two acres of the field burned.

Approximately 25 firefighters were on the scene for about 2.5 hours. No one was injured.