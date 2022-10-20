The Bridge Celebrating With First Service At New Location

The Bridge Church in Greenville will celebrate its anniversary Sunday with the first service it its new building.

The church has moved to 201 South Fourth Street and Pastor Dave Bradshaw told us what is planned for Sunday. Bradshaw said that the regular 10 AM service will be held, but he said that it will be more of a celebration. Along with the celebration, a building dedication, baby dedications, and baptisms are planned. Bradshaw said it will be a good day of celebration, and concluded by mentioning that the auditorium will be transformed to be a lunch location for the day.

While there is still work to be done inside the building, Bradshaw said a lot has been done in a short time. Bradshaw began by saying that when the building was purchased, it was without power for 88 days. Bradshaw then explained the reasoning for the celebration’s date–3 days shy of the church’s 8 years, which Bradshaw says is a big cause for celebration.

Many of The Bridge church members have been involved in the renovation project and The Bridge received a big boost in late July and early August when members of the Rural Compassion group arrived and worked on the outside and interior of the building for a week.

Services have been held at The Simple Room, during the past few weeks, but starting Sunday the Bridge will be officially in its new home.