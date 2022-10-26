Unit Two Board Discusses Increased Cost of GES Project

Additions at Greenville Elementary School have been built for an office and library and the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board has talked for a long time about converting the center of the building into class rooms and doing away with the pod system.

Similar work was done the last couple of years at Pocahontas School.

When the board began talking about the project at GES, the estimated cost was between $3 and $4 million. A recent estimate is just under $7 million, leading to serious discussions about the future of the project.

Board members said at a meeting last week, they believe the GES project is a high priority, but the increased cost is troubling.

The district has worked with GRP Wegman on several projects and it was that firm which offered a performance service contract for the GES work at around $6,997,000.

A motion was made at last week’s meeting to approve the contract, but it failed to pass. Adam Simmonds voted “yes.” “No” votes came from Aimee Frey, Stephanie Gerl, Randi Workman, Ryan Reavis, Brian Zeeb and Nate Prater.

Some board members expressed hope the state would eventually revive its matching funds program for projects like this.

After that vote, the board discussed a deadline it faced in issuing general obligation bonds for the purpose of improving school facilities. Three years ago, the district went through the legal process to issue no more than $5.5 million in bonds. The authority to do that expires in December.

This was discussed at last week’s meeting.

Zeeb and Simmonds were against issuing any of the bonds with both stating the GES project is important and he didn’t want to pay interest on money the district was keeping, then decide later how to spend it.

Eventually a motion was passed on a 5-2 vote to issue no more than $3.5 million in bonds. Workman, Prater, Gerl, Frey and Reavis voted “yes” and Zeeb and Simmonds opposed the motion.