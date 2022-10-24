Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

At the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board’s recent meeting, action was taken on personnel items.

The resignation of Chasity Farmer, as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, was approved.

Eric Miller was hired as the assistant boys’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School and Michelle Links was hired as the assistant volleyball coach at the Pocahontas center.

The board passed motions to place High School Principal Kara Harris on the salary schedule at year 19, and provide Amanda Goldsboro a refund for over-deducted FICA payments.

Leaves of absence were granted to Molly Edwards and Amy Alderman.

The board tabled hiring an administrative assistant at GES.