Unit Two Budget Passed

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education passed a new budget at its regular September meeting.

Superintendent Wes Olson advised the budget is at a deficit overall for the operating funds of education, operations and maintenance and transportation.

He made comments during a public hearing held before the meeting. Olson said overall the budget shows a deficit. Several individual funds are operating with a surplus. The biggest deficit is the transportation funds due to changes in bus procedures and increased routes and personnel matters. He said one of the solutions could be to transfer working cash at some point as there are funds available to do that.

Olson said he believes things will improve in the transportation fund in the near future since the district has recently made the bus purchases and the status of the fleet is better.

The budget was approved on a 6-0 vote with Brian Zeeb, Ryan Reavis, Adam Simmonds, Nate Prater, Stephanie Gerl and Aimee Frey voting. Randi Workman was absent.