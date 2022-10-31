Unit Two District Receives Report Card

The Illinois State Board of Education recently released the annual Illinois Report Card information for all districts in the state.

It can be accessed at IllinoisReportCard.com.

The card shows how well schools are progressing on a wide range of educational goals.

Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said, “We are proud to see our students’ growth in many areas, despite the past three very challenging years for our students, educators and families.”

Olson feels this progress reflects the investments the district has made in providing additional academic and social/emotional support for students, and the commitment to in-person learning.

The state grades districts on how they are meeting the needs of all students, looking at eight indicators of academic success and school quality.

Superintendent Olson stated he is proud that every school in the district received a summative designation of “commendable.” “Exemplary” is the highest a school can receive.

The superintendent commented, “Ultimately, these designations and report cards give us the opportunity to reflect on our strengths and areas for growth, while strengthening instruction and support for all of our students.