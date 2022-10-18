Unit Two Meeting Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education meets Wednesday, October 19 at Pocahontas School.

A public hearing begins at 6:45 p.m., with the regular meeting set for 7 o’clock.

The hearing regards a proposed waiver application which would allow the district to charge less than 110 percent of the per capita tuition charge for non-resident children of full-time employees in Unit 2.

The district currently has such a waiver, but it is expiring in the near future. These waivers must be approved by Illinois legislators, so Unit 2 officials hope this can be done in the next session to continue the waiver for next school year.

On the regular meeting agenda is a discussion of the possibility of issuing no more than $5.5 million in general obligation school bonds for buildings and facilities. The district went through the legal process in 2019 of being able to issue the bonds. That authority ends in December so the board will discuss whether or not to proceed with any new projects.

Also during the regular meeting, the board will act on the tuition waiver matter, and consider district goals and a risk management plan. An executive session is planned to discuss personnel.