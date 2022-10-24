Voiture 516 Awards Nursing Scholarship At KC

Marion County 40 & 8 Voiture 516 and Kaskaskia College Associate Degree Nursing Program are proud to announce that nursing student Cailey Maxey of Centralia was recently awarded a $500 scholarship to assist her with her studies financially. Cailey wishes to continue a long family tradition of service in nursing to assist people in need. This scholarship will assist her in reaching that goal. She has also expressed an interest in continuing her education for a BSN after completing her program at Kaskaskia College.

The Marion County 40 & 8 Voiture 516 has established an annual scholarship program with the Kaskaskia College Associate Degree Nursing Program. Voiture 516 is very proud to be affiliated with this excellent program at Kaskaskia College that prepares our area students at the Community College level to serve as Registered Nurses. The Kaskaskia College nursing program is located in an on-campus, recently-constructed, state-of-the-art Nursing Education Center with a simulation lab and convenient clinical sites for students to earn an Associate of Nursing Degree in one or two years. Graduates of this program at Kaskaskia College have a 97% pass rate for the NCLEX-RN Boards, qualifying them to practice as fully qualified Registered Nurses. Kaskaskia College nursing graduates typically remain in the local area to practice in area medical facilities and raise their families.

The 40 & 8recognizes nurses' importance to our communities and the essential part they contribute to humanity from before birth and throughout life. In 1941 before the beginning of WWII, the 40 & 8 national organization studied documented information about shortages of nurses in the nation. At that time, they began to award nursing scholarships, and by 1942, they had presented over 100 scholarships to nursing students. By 1946, after the war, our country was experiencing an acute shortage of nurses, which severely hindered the care of our veterans and community. In 1955, the 40 & 8formally endorsed The Nurses Training Initiative, which challenged each local 40 & 8organization to develop a scholarship program to support local nurses training for individuals who have demonstrated the willingness to undergo formal training to seek a career in nursing.

Voiture 516 is continuing to foster the Nurses Training Initiative legacy by offering Nurses Training Scholarships for nursing students at Kaskaskia College who reside within the boundaries of the Kaskaskia College Illinois Community College District 501. The District primarily includes Marion, Clinton, Washington, Bond, and Fayette counties located in Southern Illinois and has its main campus in rural Centralia.