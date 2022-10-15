Walker Adding Tourism Role

Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker now has some additional tourism duties.

Jes Adam resigned as city tourism director, effective October 1, after three and one-half years in the position. He was the first full-time tourism director for the city.

Following an executive session by the Greenville City Council Tuesday night, council members took action to have Bill Walker take over some of Adam’s duties in tourism, with a pay increase of $10,000.

Walker has been a member of the Greenville Tourism Committee and will be resigning, according to City Manager Jo Hollenkamp.