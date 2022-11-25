25th Annual Veterans Day Program In Greenville

Local veterans were honored at the Annual Veterans Day Program in Greenville, presented by the Bond County Veterans Memorial Committee.

The 25th annual ceremony was held at the Greenville First United Methodist Church.

John Knight, master of ceremonies, advised 17 new bricks were added to the memorial, which now has over 1,100 bricks.

Featured Speaker Major General David Sanford, Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection for the Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base, said it was a great day in Greenville. He said Veterans Day was about service and expressing appreciation to veterans and their families. Sanford commented this is a rapidly changing world and we face adversaries that pose a real threat to our way of life. He said we will prevail, just as our forefathers did and that veterans have taught us that there is no threat we cannot meet or challenge we cannot overcome.

Participating in the program were Veterans John Gillard and Mike Gouge, the Greenville High School chorus, Greenville Boy Scout Troop 57 and Mulberry Grove Scout Pack 59, a music group consisting of John Kennedy, Bruce Weiss, Craig Baumberger and Randy Hamel; and members of local veterans organizations.