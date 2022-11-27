A Big Crowd For Come Home For Christmas

A big crowd enjoyed the annual Come Home for Christmas community celebration in downtown Greenville Saturday evening. Festivities included food, a petting zoo, ice skating, a lighted parade, and much more. The DeMoulin Museum welcomed live reindeer for a Rudolph-themed evening.

Elaine McNamara, executive director of the Greenville Chamber, told WGEL she was thrilled with the turnout, the weather, and that so many organizations, businesses, and individuals continue to get involved in the annual event.

There are plenty of additional holiday themed activities coming up throughout our listening area in the near future. Be sure to visit our Community Calendar for details.