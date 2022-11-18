An Early Christmas For Some Area Vets

AMVETS Post 140 recently delivered Christmas a little early this year to 14 veterans in the Glenwood and Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Each Veteran was presented with a $30 gift card for the local CVS Pharmacy. The gift card is for staff and family members to purchase items of need for each individual veteran. The veterans also enjoyed a patriotic decorated cupcake from the local AMVETS Post.

The gifts were presented to Air Force veterans Lenas Hilmes, Allen Alexander, and Col. Louis Cotton; Army Veterans Calvin Mazander,Ron Kautz, and Jim Gruter; and Navy Veteran Alvin Dressler – all residents at the Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center.

Veterans at the Glenwood were Army Veterans Chester York, Roger Tift, Henry Greer, Wayne Peterson, and Gordon Corning; and Navy Veterans David Knight and Lee Brandsma.

Co Coordinators for the programs were AMVETS Post 140 members John Gillard and Brent Whittaker. Other post members present were Tony Koonce and Lynn Ulmer.