Annual GHS Veterans Ceremony Is Thursday

Greenville High School will host its 17th Annual Veterans Day Assembly on Thursday, November 10.

It will begin at 9 a.m. in the high school gymnasium.

The public is welcome to attend, with a special invitation to all area veterans.

The guest speaker will be Bob Sylvester, who served 33 years in the United States Air Force, including three tours as a commander. Colonel Sylvester served twice in support of the war with Iraq and Afghanistan, culminating in his receipt of the Air Force Chief Scientist Award, which recognized his team as the most innovative of the year.