Area Firefighters Receive Wildland Fire Training

Firefighters from Greenville, Smithboro, Keyesport, Shoal Creek, and Altamont took part in a 20 hour Basic Wildland Firefighter Training and Certification course at the Greenville Fire House last weekend. The grant-funded course was taught by Illinois Fire Service Institute Instructors from The University of Illinois. The classroom portion covered several topics to safely operate and control a Wildland Fire. Specific information pertaining to the types of fires we experience in this part of Illinois was presented and discussed.

The course culminated with a controlled burn at the Kingsbury Park District Nature Preserve on Iron Gate Trail. Firefighters utilized the knowledge they obtained during the course to successfully control and extinguish a wildland fire.

Fire personnel extended a special “Thank You” to the Kingsbury Park District, Director Jerry Sauerwein, and the KPD staff for providing the hands-on training location.