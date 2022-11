On Thursday, November 17, Greenville Police executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Cooper Street in Greenville. The Bond County High Risk Team made entry into the home and located one female subject. After a search of the residence, the female, identified as Tamara N. Morgan, age 36, of Greenville, was arrested for multiple alleged drug offenses.

Morgan was transported to the jail at the Bond County Sheriff’s Department where she is currently being held.