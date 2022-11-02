Basic Life Support For Healthcare Providers At KC

The Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education will offer the American Heart Association “Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers” course at the KC Main Campus on Monday, November 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The BLS Instructor-led course teaches single-rescuer and team basic life support skills for application in pre-hospital and in-facility environments, focusing on High-Quality CPR and team dynamics. This basic life support course is for healthcare providers but is open to the general public.

The cost of the class is $40.00, and the registration number is COED 5999 MC02D.

For further information or to register, call the Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education at 618-545-3255. Space is limited, so please register early. All students must pre-register for this class.