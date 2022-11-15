Bond County 4-H Members Honored For Projects

Members of the Bond County 4-H program gathered recently to celebrate their successes of the 2021-2022 year. Notable recognitions included:
First-year member awards: Jacob Simmonds, Emma Tally, and Bella Linderman.
Outstanding First Year Member Award: Jacob Simmons
Completion 4-H members: Jolie Craver, Pheonix Johnson, and Morgan Wilderman.
Project Awards included:
Animal Science/Veterinary Science:
Cat care: Allison Hemker
Rabbit care: Emma Tally
The overall winner in Animal Science for the junior division was Emma Tally.
Home and Family:
My Financial Future: Hunter Hemker
Hunter is also the junior division winner for Home and Family.
Food and Nutrition and Health:
Cooking: Laura Craver and Jacob Simmonds.
The overall winner in Foods and Nutrition is Jacob Simmonds.
Personal Development:
Photography: Allison Hemker
Collectibles: Hunter Hemker
Leadership: Allison Hemker and Hunter Hemker
Writing: Bella Linderman
Public Speaking: Allison Hemker
The overall junior winner in the Personal Development Category is Allison Hemker.
Community Involvement and Global Awareness:
Civic Engagement: Hunter Hemker. Hunter also received the Jr division award in community involvement and global awareness.
Livestock Project Awards:
Beef:
Junior division: Ella Kleiner
Senior Division: Bailey Unterbrink
Dairy:
Junior division: Ethan Marcoot
Senior division: Braden Hartmann
Rabbits:
Junior division: Jacob Simmonds
Sheep:
Senior Division: Grant Wilderman
Congratulations to all project winners!
Helping Hands Award: Shelby Bone
I Dare You Award: Braden Hartmann and Grant Wilderman
Key Club: Grant Wilderman
Ken Kennedy Memorial Scholarship: Brady Lingley
Allison Langham 4-H Memorial Scholarship: Jolie Craver
Outstanding Member Award: Grant Wilderman.
Friend of 4-H: Vicki Enloe
4-H clubs in Bond County are currently welcoming new members for the 2022-2023 year. 4-H is open to youth ages 8-18 as of September 1, and Cloverbud members are ages 5-7. In addition to having more than 200 projects to choose from, members also work on life and leadership skills. For more information, call the Bond County Extension Office at 618-664-3665.