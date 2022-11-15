Bond County 4-H Members Honored For Projects

Members of the Bond County 4-H program gathered recently to celebrate their successes of the 2021-2022 year. Notable recognitions included:

First-year member awards: Jacob Simmonds, Emma Tally, and Bella Linderman.

Outstanding First Year Member Award: Jacob Simmons

Completion 4-H members: Jolie Craver, Pheonix Johnson, and Morgan Wilderman.

Project Awards included:

Animal Science/Veterinary Science:

Cat care: Allison Hemker

Rabbit care: Emma Tally

The overall winner in Animal Science for the junior division was Emma Tally.

Home and Family:

My Financial Future: Hunter Hemker

Hunter is also the junior division winner for Home and Family.

Food and Nutrition and Health:

Cooking: Laura Craver and Jacob Simmonds.

The overall winner in Foods and Nutrition is Jacob Simmonds.

Personal Development:

Photography: Allison Hemker

Collectibles: Hunter Hemker

Leadership: Allison Hemker and Hunter Hemker

Writing: Bella Linderman

Public Speaking: Allison Hemker

The overall junior winner in the Personal Development Category is Allison Hemker.

Community Involvement and Global Awareness:

Civic Engagement: Hunter Hemker. Hunter also received the Jr division award in community involvement and global awareness.

Livestock Project Awards:

Beef:

Junior division: Ella Kleiner

Senior Division: Bailey Unterbrink

Dairy:

Junior division: Ethan Marcoot

Senior division: Braden Hartmann

Rabbits:

Junior division: Jacob Simmonds

Sheep:

Senior Division: Grant Wilderman

Congratulations to all project winners!

Helping Hands Award: Shelby Bone

I Dare You Award: Braden Hartmann and Grant Wilderman

Key Club: Grant Wilderman

Ken Kennedy Memorial Scholarship: Brady Lingley

Allison Langham 4-H Memorial Scholarship: Jolie Craver

Outstanding Member Award: Grant Wilderman.

Friend of 4-H: Vicki Enloe

4-H clubs in Bond County are currently welcoming new members for the 2022-2023 year. 4-H is open to youth ages 8-18 as of September 1, and Cloverbud members are ages 5-7. In addition to having more than 200 projects to choose from, members also work on life and leadership skills. For more information, call the Bond County Extension Office at 618-664-3665.