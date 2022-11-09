Bond County Board Election Results

Going into Tuesday’s election, the Bond County Board consisted of four Democrats and one Republican.

Following the election, board membership turned in favor of the Republican party.

Republicans won all four districts in which there were races.

In District 1, Chris Timmerman defeated Democrat incumbent Joe Whalen with 985 votes or 72 percent of the votes cast.

Bernard Myers is the new board member in District 2, defeating Democrat Incumbent Gerald McCray with 846 votes or 59 percent of the votes cast.

In District 3, Incumbent Republican Jacob Rayle retained his board seat, defeating Democrat Mike Mueller with 849 votes or 62.6 percent of the total votes cast.

The District 5 winner was Jeff Rehkemper. He defeated Incumbent Democrat Adam Boudouris. Rehkemper totaled 683 votes or 59.5 percent of the total votes cast.

Wes Pourchot, Democrat, ran unopposed for re-election in county board District 4.

All vote totals are unofficial until the canvass.