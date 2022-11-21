Breese Man Facing Alleged Murder Charges

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in Clinton County Circuit Court on Wednesday for Valentin Nau Navarro-Lopez, who faces six felony charges including four for murder.

The 29-year-old Breese man is charged with allegedly killing Marcos Chavez Xiloj, also from Breese, in early November.

Valentin-Lopez is being held on $2 million bond. In addition to the murder charges, all Class M felonies, the defendant is also accused of kidnapping, a Class 2 felony, and unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony.

It is alleged Navarro-Lopez tied Chavez Xiloj in a restroom at or near the Carlyle Lake Marina, and allegedly struck him in the head, which led to Chavez Xiloj’s death.

The victim was found deceased on November 6 near Carlyle Lake by Clinton County detectives.

Navarro-Lopez was taken into custody on warrants in Georgia. Clinton County detectives went to Georgia and returned him to Illinois.