Chamber Advises Businesses Of Scam Attempt

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is alerting member businesses to a scam attempt.

If you are a business owner and you receive an email stating that you are the “Winner for the 2022 Best of Greenville Awards” you are advised not to respond. That email is not affiliated with the Greenville Chamber of Commerce or the City of Greenville.

Chamber officials say those email solicitations are an attempt to get money from you. Those behind the fraudulent emails are asking you to pay for the award and they claim that the money goes to support the community, however it will not.