Chamber Restaurant Rumble Underway

Monday, November 7, was the opening day of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s first Bond County Restaurant Rumble.

From now through November 14, some of the local restaurants will be competing for the title of BCRR champion.

Each restaurant is creating special “not on the menu” items and putting them to the test. Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara said patrons are encouraged to try the new dishes and vote for their favorites.

The current list of restaurant contenders includes Kahuna’s, the Fainting Goat, LuBob’s, Mario’s, The Old Mill and Toastiez. Their featured items will be posted on the Facebook pages of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and each restaurant.

Voting will be available on the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and its website at GreenvilleILChamber.org.

Each person who votes has the possibility of receiving BOCO Bucks from the Chamber.

For questions, contact the Chamber at 664-9272.