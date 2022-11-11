Charges Filed In Drug Death

A criminal charge has been filed in Bond County Circuit in the death of a Greenville man earlier this week.

Jeffrey A. Rasler II, age 30 from Donnellson, faces a charge of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony.

The charge alleges on November 8 Rasler delivered fentanyl to Jesse A. Anthony and Anthony, age 32, died as a result of the inhalation of a portion of that fentanyl into his body.

Greenville police were contacted at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday about what they listed as a suspicious death. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks also responded.

Rasler is in custody and appeared in court Wednesday via video conferencing at the Bond County Jail. Judge Christopher Bauer set the defendant’s bond at $50,000 cash. An attorney was appointed by the judge for the defendant.