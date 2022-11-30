City Plans To Borrow For Water Plant

The City of Greenville has been working a long time on plans to construct a new water treatment plant, near the current one at Governor Bond Lake.

The city intends to enter into a loan agreement with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for a principal amount not to exceed $15,873,050, plus annual interest at an amount not to exceed the maximum amount authorized by law when the loan agreement is executed.

A public notice about this intent was published last week. It advises that a petition, signed by at least 10 percent of the registered voters in the city, could be filed within 30 days after the publication to place the matter on the April 4 election ballot. That would be at least 482 signatures.

The city has been awarded a loan from the IEPA for the water plant, however it has not been finalized, as the city is still submitting paperwork.