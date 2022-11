It was another busy month for employees in the Greenville Public Works Department, according to the October report submitted to the city council.

They spent 349 man hours on water-related items, 174 hours on tree trimming or tree removal, 95 hours on JULIE utility line locating, 90 hours on leaf pickup, 73 hours on brush pickup, and 71 hours on mowing, weed and brush trimming.

The street sweeper was used 29 hours last month.